BENGALURU: In a case that came to light last week, a group of people, in a bid to get a convention hall sanctioned for their community, forged the Chief Minister’s signature as well as the letterhead and approached the Finance Department with the letter demanding that funds be released immediately.

Police said the accused, Siddaruda Sangolli and others, had visited the Finance Department on January 24 and 30. On both occasions, they carried the forged letter asking for funds to be sanctioned for building a community hall. Since the letter stated that funds be released immediately, officials started verifying the source of the letter, only to find that it was forged.

Following this, N R Erekuppi, Deputy Secretary for the Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Department, approached Vidhana Soudha police last week and filed a case. Police have now formed a special team to nab the accused. Police are on the lookout for Sangolli, who is absconding.In 2015, another scam had emerged where some people had submitted fake bills for reimbursement from the CM’s relief fund. Some of these bills too had CM’s forged signature.