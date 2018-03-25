BENGALURU: Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Roopa D Moudgil, one of the finalists under consideration for the Namma Bengaluru Foundation’s annual award, has written to the organisers on Friday stating that she will be unable to accept the award, due to be announced on Sunday. Roopa, IGP-Home Guards and Civil Defence, whose name figures in the list of eight finalists, has penned a letter to the CEO citing the heavy cash reward that comes with the award as the main reason for declining it. In her letter, Roopa thanked the organisers for recognising her for the award.

“However, I will not be able to accept this award as it carries a heavy cash reward and my conscience does not permit me for this,” the letter says. This year, the award is accompanied by a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh. Earlier, the amount was Rs1 lakh. Roopa said that her step was more relevant in view of the ensuing elections.

“Also, every government servant is expected to maintain neutrality and equi-distance from all quasi-political bodies and associations that have even the bare minimum political overtone. Only then a public servant can maintain a clean and fair image in the eyes of the public.” Roopa said she will extend her co-operation and support to the foundation for its citizen-centric works. When contacted, Roopa said that she could not confirm if she had been selected for the award.