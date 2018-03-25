BENGALURU: Arjun Dev, a Kannada film actor and Congress party worker, has sought police protection from a supari killer and has filed a complaint with Byatarayanapura police. The actor, who is also the president of Deepanjali Nagar Block Congress, in his complaint, stated that he came to know from a well-wisher that a rowdy called Kasif had taken supari from someone and was conducting recce near his house. As the police initially registered a non-cognisable case, he approached a city court seeking direction to the police to register an FIR and investigate the case.

