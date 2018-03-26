BENGALURU: Industry, academia and research institutions who seek medical data for research will find it difficult to access it here onwards.National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), Bengaluru, has recently drafted a policy to streamline processing or accessing data and conditions under which it can be disclosed. NCDIR maintains a national research database on cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and stroke to undertake research in these areas.Now on, only projects that meet standards of scientific merit or public health importance - determined by NCDIR Research Area Panels, Scientific Advisory Committee and Institutional Ethics Committee — will be given access to data.

The following details will be withheld from the data given out - patients’ registration numbers, parents’ names, source of registration, cultural group, age group, gender, year of diagnosis, primary and secondary site of tumour and date of death.Dr Prashant Mathur, director, NCDIR, said, “As we get requests from industry and academia for research, we needed guidelines to determine the conditions under which data can be disclosed. Data requests for any non-research activity or commercial requests will not be entertained.”

The guidelines aim to protect patient identifiers such as physical and mental condition, clinical history, name and address.“When we get data from hospitals and labs, we get the complete patient details and that is because we want to avoid duplication of data when the same patient goes to other hospitals for treatment of the same disease. We take details to avoid over reporting of a disease such as cancer. But when we generate reports, it is only a bunch of numbers, gender and age and the type of cancer,” Dr Mathur said.



NCDIR hosts National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) under which it stores data from 29 population-based registries. NCRP was started in 1981 to collect information on cancer cases.NCRP produces periodic reports to explain the magnitude of cancer burden and highlight the priority areas of cancer research and control in India. Registry data collation and compilation is unique as it involves data collection from multiple participating institutions that provide data to population-based and hospital-based cancer registries.