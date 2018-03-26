BENGALURU: Noted social activist and Supreme Court Lawyer Prashanth Bhushan alleged another ‘big scam in the making’ at a private sector bank, stating that a relative of the top executive of the bank had received kickbacks, in exchange for sanctioning loans. Speaking on “Political Corruption and Dangers to Democracy”, organised by Swaraj Abhiyan and Jana Sangarma Parishat in the city, he alleged that businessmen such as Mehul Choksi received huge amount of loans from the private bank, part of which was recycled and transferred to a ‘shady company’ owned by the bank CEO’s spouse.

“It is very easy to recycle black money which has flown out of the country, through subsidiary of a company, or by giving it through electoral bonds. Electoral bonds will be a straightforward kickback and no one will come to know who has given these bonds,” he said.

All these allowances are made to facilitate corruption in the name of transparency, he added.Bhushan said the electoral bonds scheme were “an instrument to convert black money into white”. Activist SR Hiremath lambasted the Congress for embracing some tainted MLAs involved in illegal mining and land grabbing into its fold, even though the party had won the elections by campaigning against the same.