BENGALURU: Keep your umbrellas and raincoats ready. Sultry weather conditions and soaring mercury levels are likely to make way for ‘mango showers’ during the end of this week in South-Interior Karnataka region. During the period, most parts of the state are likely to remain dry.

Maximum temperatures, which are expected to touch 35 degrees Celsius this week in Bengaluru, are already clocking above 40 degrees C in Kalaburagi and other northern parts of the state. Bengaluru’s ‘mango showers’ or ‘April showers’ generally arrive in between the two summer peaks that the city experiences between March and April-May.

These showers come when, in the month of March, the city experiences temperature peaks of anywhere between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius making way for sultry conditions as experienced at present.

After a few days of the mango showers, the actual summer for Bengaluru begins. Maximum temperatures are then likely to hover around 36-37 degrees Celsius. According to Meteorological department officials, the pre-April shower summer has not been so harsh this year and the expected showers are set to cool down the city.

Cloudy sky for next two days

The city is expected to see partly cloudy skies during the next two days, before the pre-monsoon showers. Rain is likely to be accompanied by thunder and lightning in the city, and is forecast from Thursday, according to Indian Meteorological Department, Bengaluru.