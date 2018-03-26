BENGALURU:The world’s largest LGBTQ+ digital campaign is returning for a fourth edition with #FiveFilms4Freedom from March 21 to April 1 this year. The British Council, in partnership with BFI Flare LGBTQ+ Film Festival, have created five, themed short films to depict the trials and tribulations of the LGBTQ community across the world. These films are available for online viewing across the world for free for a 12 day period.

Last year, the films were viewed 1.8 million times by people in 202 countries and principalities, including parts of the world where homosexuality is criminalized and, in some cases, punishable by the death penalty. These films will be screened at Social on March 26 in Bengaluru at Koramangala Social. After the screening, there will be a panel discussion hosted by Rōmal Lāisram, who is the founder of QAM(I).

Entry is free, but RSVP is mandatory. Call 080-65651595, 080-65652595, 8867270447 for further details.

The Films

Goldfish/Greece, 10 mins: Yorgos Angelopoulos's 'Goldfish' follows 7 year old Stratis, who reveals to his father that his goldfish is gay and is named after Tom Daley.

Landline/UK, 11 mins: Matt Houghton's 'Landline' is a short documentary about the only helpline in the UK for gay farmers.

Goddess/India, 13.10 mins: Karishma Dev Dube's 'Goddess' shows a young woman and her housemaid transgress class and gender boundaries - but who risks more?

Handsome and Majestic/Canada, 12 mins: Co-directors Jeff Lee Petry and Nathan Drillot's 'Handsome and Majestic' is a moving documentary about a trans boy overcoming discrimination at high school.

Uninvited/South Korea, 20 mins: Seung Yeob Lee's 'Uninvited' follows Jungho who has to hide all traces of his boyfriend after his mother pays an unexpected visit to his house.

Some Panelists

Dhrubo Jyoti is a Delhi-based journalist who writes on national affairs at the intersection of caste, gender and sexuality. They write and report on LGBT rights, the lives of queer people and systemic discrimination faced by queer folks. They are interested in questions of intersectionality around caste in the queer community, and are involved in queer collectivizing and organizing in several cities, including in Delhi. They are currently with the Hindustan Times.

Divya Dureja is a performance poet from New Delhi, India. She's a psychologist, LGBT activist and the co-founder of the organization Performers' Consortium - a platform for nourishing performance artists.

Ishaan Sethi is the co-founder & CEO of Delta App, India's first homegrown LGBT community & networking app to address unique challenges faced by the community.