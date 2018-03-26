BENGALURU: With rapid advancements in technology and knowledge creation, all professionals are now forced to keep pace with latest in learning and constantly update themselves. There are those who stagnate and others who adapt to these rapid times and grow.

Meet Mariam Fathima, a school teacher who holds a masters degree in Geography and a bachelors in Education. Mariam used to teach Social Science for grade 5 and 6 students in a Delhi school for over one-and-a-half years. “Teaching just happened and it wasn’t the career that I had planned. I wanted to become a university professor. However things did not work out and started teaching in a school.”

Even though Mariam enjoyed working as a teacher, she soon realised that actual teaching made up only 40 percent of her job while the rest involved administrative and clerical work such as setting paperwork and attending parent-teacher meetings. This Lucknow-born teacher, however, wasn’t very fond of all this. After her marriage, Mariam had to leave her job and shifted to Bengaluru two years ago to being a new life. Fascinated by the IT city, she was soon inspired by her husband, a software engineer, to get into computer programming she soon decided to learn coding.

Explaining the pressure which she faced in her profession when she was a teacher she says, “Teachers don’t just deal with 30 students but 30 families and their concerns about our knowledge.” If not updated, Mariam says, it is impossible to make a connection.

“Just as any career, the struggles I had to face in the initial stage of learning coding and to become a programmer was immense as I had no clue what to expect,” she says. In all her struggles she says her family and in-laws have been very supportive.

Mariam’s husband taught her coding for six months which made her interested to learn more about the subject. She finally decided to join an online training course that was for a duration of six to 12 months. She was taught basic programming skills that helped her qualify her for an entry-level programming and analyst position at one job. She now has earned a job as a front-end developer in a startup company where is is currently working full-time She hopes to inspire others to take up such initiatives to unlearn and learn again and to keep up the name of the IT city.