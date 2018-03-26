BENGALURU: Six people, including three children, were injured after an elderly person drove his car in a rash and negligent manner and hit some pedestrians on Rajarajeshwari Nagar Main Road near Kengeri on Saturday night. The incident led to a series of accidents and three other vehicles were damaged. The accused driver Bhadresh D Patel (63) was thrashed by an angry mob.The injured are identified as Lohith (12), Manoj (9), his brother Harshith (13), all residents of Jawaregowda Nagar; Neelamma (38), Mayanna (37), and Ashok Kumar (56) of RR Nagar. The adults are said to have suffered minor injuries.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 9.30pm. Patel, who was not under the influence of alcohol, had come to a flour mill on the main road and a group of men picked a quarrel with him over a trivial issue. Scared of being attacked, Patel tried to leave the place in a hurry and drove his Maruti Swift car in a negligent manner. As he failed to apply the brakes, he lost control over the vehicle and crashed into three other vehicles parked by the roadside and then hit some passersby. The angry mob pulled Patel out of his car and thrashed him.

The RR Nagar (law and order) police reached the spot and took Patel to a private hospital as he had sustained injuries in the attack. Patel, a resident of Ideal Homes Layout, has given a statement before Kengeri traffic police and further investigation is on.

INJURED HARSHITH WANTS TO WRITE EXAMS

Harshith, a seventh standard student, had gone for tuition classes and was hurrying home along with his younger brother to prepare for the exam. But before reaching home, they were knocked down by Patel’s car near Ashwini Primary & High School at Javaregowda Nagar in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.While Harshith sustained injuries on both his legs, his nine-year-old brother Manoj, a fourth standard student, sustained serious injuries. He will be undergoing an operation on Monday. Both are undergoing treatment at Rajarajeshwari Hospital on Mysuru Road, and are stated to be out of danger. Their father Mahadev is an LPG cylinder delivery man while mother Jyothi works in a garment factory. The family, hailing from Channapatna, lives in Javaregowda Nagar.

“We got a call from an auto driver who informed me that both my sons had met with an accident. We rushed to the hospital and the doctors there asked us to shift my sons to Rajarajeshwari Hospital,” the boys’ father Mahadev told The New Indian Express.“I was walking home with Manoj and his friend Rishi. Suddenly, a speeding car came from behind and hit us though we were walking on the footpath. We were thrown over quite a distance. Manoj was not even able to get up while his friend escaped unhurt. Within no time, many people gathered and an auto driver immediately took us to the hospital,” said Harshith.

He has social studies exam on Monday and Hindi on Tuesday. Though he is not able to walk on his own, he is forcing his parents to allow him to write the exams. “Doctors said he can write the exams. But we are not sure how will he manage to write when he can’t even sit. We will request his school principal to allow a scribe for him,” Mahadev said, adding that the doctors have said that Harshith will need a month to recover, but Manoj will need at least six months.