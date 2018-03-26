BENGALURU:Bengaluru has been one of the few cities in India to implement a decentralised approach to managing waste. The principles in the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 and Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016, ensure that any dry waste or leaf waste from a particular ward does not leave that ward.

Currently, there are 180 dry waste collection centres to cater to the 198 wards in the city. A Dry Waste Collection Centre (DWCC) in Koramangala has been recently sanctioned by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), says Sarfaraz Khan, joint commissioner (Health/SWM). He says, "In this budget, waste management has been given priority. About `15 to `20 crore has been allocated for this project for the entire city."

DWCC a trouble for residents

However, DWCCs seem to be troubling residents. Residents of Shantinagar, ward 117, say that the dry waste segregation unit in their ward has made their life difficult. There are about 80 families living in the locality. One of the residents, Roopalakshmi Chamraj, says, "We have filed several appeals to the BBMP and have written letters to the urban development department of the state government as well. The case was forwarded by the government to the BBMP on February 15. The following day, a meeting was held by Dr Ashok, joint commissioner, East, BBMP, and it was decided that the centre will be shifted to another spot, but no action has been taken yet.

Recently, the place was visited by Murthy, assistant engineer. He has promised to shift the centre to a different spot by May 1. Roopa says, "We have been fighting for this for close to a year. I live with my aged parents. My mother has health issues and because of the garbage, there are flies and mosquitoes in the locality," she says. She adds that her house compound wall has been damaged after a dumping vehicle bumped into it, leaving a crack.

She says that every time the residents file a complaint with the BBMP, a ticket is generated, but no health inspectors come for an inspection. She further adds that the space where the centre is running was supposed to be a public health centre. Another resident, Anita, says, "How can one eat peacefully with the stench? No one is occupying the houses in the locality seeing the DWCC next door."

Shobha Rander, a ward committee member, says, "About 1.5 tonnes of waste comes to the centre every day. After segregation, once four tonnes of waste are collected, it is sent to ACC cement factory." Roopa says it is not just dry waste, but wet waste is also brought to the centre, which includes the food packets with some leftovers.

Shobha says, "Citizens should take initiative and have some respect for waste collectors. My family and I make sure that we clean the boxes or containers before we give it to the collector." Sarfaraz Khan says, "We are encouraging citizens to take up effective waste management." Shobha adds, "We do door-to-door campaigns to raise awareness."

Nalini Shekhar, founder of Hasiru Dala, an NGO that works towards training and improving the working conditions of waste collectors, says, "We understand their concerns. BBMP should take action. We also need a bigger centre with better facilities."But if the centre is shut, it will affect the earning of the waste collectors there, and once it starts raining, the place will also get flooded and the stench will get worse, says Shobha.

Need better facilities for centre, say residents

A DWCC opposite the water tank in Jeevan Bhima Nagar is operating without proper infrastructure. Minakshi Prabhu, secretary of Taxpayers and Resident Association, HAL 3rd Stage, says they have been making several appeals and calls to the BBMP and the ward engineers for the past six months, but all in vain. "There is no proper lighting and the floors are not cemented, and hence, when it rains, it gets cloggy. We have met the joint commissioner about the same. A work order was given to the ward engineers, but GST was not included in it and hence, it's gone for revision now," she says adding, “We are not saying no the centre, we need better infrastructure for the facility.”

Plans for DWCC by end of month

Sarfaraz Khan adds that it's not necessary to have a DWCC in a residential area, it could be anywhere in the ward. However, he admits that there is a space constraint for these centres. "We need to have about half an acre space for a centre. Space limitations in the city is very high. If there is an alternative, we can adopt it. We do not mind renting out any old, unused building in a locality to run the centre. We can tie-up with local ragpickers as well," he says. On the other hand, he adds that in periphery areas such as Yelahanka, they are going for a centralised plan, by issuing tenders for constructing plants and adopting technology. "We have asked the ward engineers to come up with a plan for the DWCC in their wards by this month," he says.