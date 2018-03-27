BENGALURU: The horror of SSLC exam invigilator donning the role of enablers repeated at another centre involving another student from the same school — Daffodils English School located in Sanjaynagar.

The child’s parent who did not want to disclose the identity narrated a very similar incident in which the invigilator forced the student to share his answer sheet with other students in the exam hall.

“My son was so scared that he ended up missing out on 10 marks of questions,” the parent said.

The student’s parents also complained to the school. The school then took up the matter with the authorities. Several attempts to reach the Block Education Officer (North) Basavraj Gowda were not successful. Incidentally, invigilators at each centre are chosen at random and are not from the school where the exams are being conducted. It is not known what made the invigilators take this action with students.