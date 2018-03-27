BENGALURU: A 23-year-old Ola cab driver, who was missing since March 18, was found murdered in Hosur on Sunday. Police suspect that car lifters could have killed him. The deceased is identified as Rinson Soman, a resident of Muninanjappa Block, DJ Halli.

Hailing from Kerala, Rinson was missing from March 18 night and his father had filed a missing complaint. On Sunday night, his body was found with external injuries in a drain in Hosur (TN).

“Based on the compliant filed by his father, we got in touch with the Ola management and found that he last dropped a passenger at Yelahanka New Town. His mobile was switched off in the same location. We got the details of the passenger and summoned him for questioning and he said the driver dropped him at home and went off,” the DJ Halli police said.