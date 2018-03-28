BENGALURU: Rising mercury levels coupled with the promise of a four-day long weekend has already got the city's workforce planning a mini-vacation.With temperatures soaring across the state, hill stations within driving distance from the city seem to be the preferred choice of travellers, as the lure of chilly mornings and vast estates is just too tempting to resist. With Mahaveer Jayanti falling on Thursday, followed by Good Friday and the last day of the financial year on Saturday, employees of several companies will be either given holidays or asked to login remotely.

"We booked a homestay from Friday through Sunday in Madikeri, and will drive to and fro. The temperature there in the evenings and mornings will be much better than Bengaluru. With four days of holidays, this is a leisurely holiday instead of the regular short weekend getaways," said Hemanth Shah, who works in Bagmane tech park in C V Raman Nagar in the city. For others, the promise of four days has led to planning for more far off destinations as well. "We are planning to visit Sri Lanka for a watersports-themed vacation. With direct flights, the time taken to travel is quite less and you have most of the weekend to roam around and enjoy yourself," said H Arjun, a resident of Indiranagar.

However, for those who missed out on booking travel or stay, it might already be too late as several hotels in nearby destinations are full. According to Rakshit Desai, Managing Director, FCM Travel Solutions, there was a high level of interest in destinations like Munnar, Wayanad, Ooty, Udaipur, Mount Abu, Chandigarh, and Manali. Travellers are even planning quick trips to places like Shillong, Guwahati, Gangtok and Darjeeling, and other places with pleasant weather. "It is a relief to take refuge in nature away from the chaotic city life. Some travellers are also heading to Goa for a quick getaway to enjoy the nightlife," he said.