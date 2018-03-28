BENGALURU: Kalpataru Central School, Tiptur (KCS) is managed by Kalpataru Vidya Samste, Tiptur. The school was inaugurated in June, 2003, by the then president of Kalpataru Vidya Samste, PK Thipperudrappa, KVS. KCS follows the Central Board of Secondary Education, (CBSE Affiliation) syllabus.In its foundation, Kalpataru Central School was influenced by the societal vision of the founders of Kalpataru Vidya Samste, which tried all possible means to impart positive values into the lives of people to effect holistic transformation within them. Over the years, the school has grown to become a centre for excellence for the formation of the intellect and personality of young children. The school has consistently bagged cent per cent results in the AISSE examinations.

Currently, KCS campus has two wings. Our school is an ideal home away from home for tiny tots where they learn the rudiments of language, personal and interpersonal skills, good manners and etiquette through the medium of play, fun and frolic. The first one is primary school section which provides for a firm and formal grounding in various subjects and languages, while helping them cultivate their personality. The second one is the high school section, which is a temple of learning with a tradition of excellence in academics, and co-curricular endeavours, committed to the pursuit of synergy of intellect and character.

The motto – imparting right education is a true salvation – captures the spirit of dynamism and

evolution of the human spirit to higher levels of excellence and enlightenment. The school campus is an inflection point of enlightenment, creative energy, and inspiration. A place where students and teachers, come together to think big, follow their dreams, and challenge the status quo. It’s the opportunity to discover new ideas, which sparkle and are exchanged.

The school is situated in a semi-urban area, so it has incredible transportation facilities for the students. Students from far off places avail the best transportation provided by the school.Devika B Swamy, principal, says, “Don’t study to earn, but to learn. Learning helps in developing skills that make for a happy life.”

Core values of the school

●Faith in our country’s culture and tradition

●Truthfulness and personal integrity

●Respectful relationships

●Synergic co-operation

●Intellectual competence

●Faith in the democratic principles