BENGALURU: Remember those days in school when you would make paper planes out of notebook pages, question papers and sometimes even answer sheets? Remember fighting over whose plane was higher or faster? If you really miss being foolishly childish and miss those innocent days of school, walk into Cubbon Park this Saturday at 3 pm and take part in ‘Take Flight-Paper Plane Battle’.Organised by InkWeaver, this event is open to all above the age of 16 years. With an entry fee of `100, ‘flight paper’ requires participants to either come with a teammate or find their own teammate in the park. The paper for the airplanes will be provided to each participant.

Founder of InkWeaver, Jannet Orlene, who is also the organiser of the event, says, “We don’t have enough chances to live in the present, like when we were children. Where everything was about being in the present. When we would play because we just loved playing. I was goofing around with paper planes and I really wanted it to be for adults- to encourage them to be like children. Unless you let go off an airplane, it doesn’t fly.”

With the sole intention of helping adults bring out the child in them, the event intends to urge the people to be child-like and live in the present. “We teach hard skills on learning-based activities to teach life skills. What you learn about yourself is what you take back than anything else. There isn’t much for adults to come out and experience in this format that I chose to go with, that is why I chose to found Ink Weaver.”

The event is open to anyone who is above the age of 16 years. This has been intentionally done, to keep children out of it. Jannet says, “Adults tend to act like adults in children’s presence. They forget that they have a child within. Which is why we didn’t want to get many children on board. I think my purpose is to let people see that there’s so much more to them than what they believe they are,” she adds.Anup Sawant, volunteer of InkWeaver, says, “It’s a platform where one can speak their mind out, be who they are, without being judged.”