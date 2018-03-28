BENGALURU: Two weeks after the disgusting incident in which an elderly person sexually harassed a 28-year-old woman in a moving BMTC bus, the Koramangala police are yet to make any headway in the case, let alone arrest the man.The investigation officer said the photo shared by the victim with the police was not clear, though the police have gone around the area where the man got off the bus — in Koramangala 7th Block — to gather details of the accused. But so far no information has been obtained. Even, the movements of the accused have not been captured in CCTV cameras around the locality.

The incident occurred on board a BMTC bus (KA57 F 2654) near Sony World Junction on March 13. She was returning home from work when an unidentified co-passenger, aged around 65, stood very close to her. As the bus began to move again, the man reportedly began touching her inappropriately and even went to the extent of opening his zipper and performing a lewd act. Furious with his behaviour, the woman screamed at the man and asked other passengers as well as the conductor to help her.

However, the passengers reportedly advised her not to make it a big deal and even allowed the passenger to alight from the bus, stating that he was a senior citizen. The victim also alleged that "the other passengers did not come to my help as I do not know the local language."But a senior police officer said efforts were on to nab the accused and that the BMTC staff erred by letting the accused person get down in a dark place instead of alerting the police control room or a nearby police station. There were no CCTV cameras in the area where the accused got down.

The police claim to have combed all of Koramangala 7th Block where he got off the bus. "We believe that he has been alerted about the police trying to track him and is hiding somewhere else. We will definitely nab him and his photo has also been shared with some residents around South Bengaluru," the police official said.The victim told The New Indian Express: "I am puzzled that even after all these days, there is no arrest of the man despite sharing a clear photo of the accused person. The police have to be little more efficient in such cases. If we are encouraging women to speak up, it is also the police's duty to bring closure to such cases at the earliest."