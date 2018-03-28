BENGALURU: Stop dumping sewage into lake

Images of froth around Bellandur lake made the city world-famous, although not for a good reason. One of the major demands by the group is that the BBMP and the government take immediate steps to stop all dumping of sewage into the city’s lakes. A recent study by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) showed that 42 of 53 lakes tested by the board did not have water fit for drinking or even for bathing.

A unified transport authority for Bengaluru

Kannada to be given importance

Ward level plans to precede final regional master plan 2031

Build roads around pedestrian needs not that of vehicle owners

10,000 open wells

Separate act for Bengaluru

All city agencies to report to BBMP

Devolution of powers to local ward committees.

Citywide initiatives to be prioritized to favour underprivileged.

Devise Bengaluru specific zoning laws.

No flyovers within Outer Ring Road

No signal-free elevated corridors within Outer Ring Road.

Double the fleet, halve the fares

After a long-standing demand of several citizen groups, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation recently decided to give in to the demand and cut fares for their Vajra bus services as a trial. Needless to say, the strong response by the commuters encouraged BMTC to continue with the discounted fares. The manifesto demands that the BMTC be allowed to double its bus fleet from the current fleet strength of around 6,000 buses, which passengers say is insufficient.

Free essential water supply to every household

With a large swathe of the city already reeling under water shortage, this summer is only expected to make matters worse. In many areas, residents are dependent on private water supply to fulfill their daily needs, including drinking purposes. The manifesto demands the government to provide a minimum amount of water (lifeline) to every household without charging for it.