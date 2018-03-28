BENGALURU: In a swift action, Konanakunte police arrested a gang of four men for kidnapping a 22-year-old photographer and robbing his gold ornaments before withdrawing Rs 2.72 lakh by using the victim's bank cards. The prime accused, a realtor, was friends with the victim and had hatched the kidnap plot.

The arrested have been identified as Madhu Kiran (23), a realtor, Manjunath (29), a civil contractor, Anand, a driver by profession (26), and R Narendra (24), an employee in a factory.

A senior police officer said K Pratap, a resident of Kodichikkanahalli was kidnapped by the gang on March 10. The accused had forced him into an SUV car after contacting him over phone claiming that it was an emergency. As he came near Kothanur Dinne Main Road, they took him to a posh resort and locked him up for a day. The gang allegedly thrashed him before robbing him of his mobile phone and Rs 80,000 cash. Then, they allegedly threatened him to reveal his bank ATM pin number to withdraw money from a couple of ATMs and used the same cards in a jewelery shop to buy gold ornaments before releasing him from the resort.

They had withdrawn `95,000 cash from a Karnataka Bank ATM and purchased gold ornaments worth about `1.50 lakh from Mega Jewellers and again withdrew `25,000 cash from a nearby ATM. Since the gang threatened his life, Pratap did not approach the police to file a case, the police said.

"The gang contacted him again over phone on March 16 and demanded `30,000 cash. Then he discussed about the incident with his relatives and filed a case with Konanakunte police. A special team was formed to nab the gang. Based on a tip-off, four of them were arrested within a few hours and handed over to judicial custody. Madhu's car was seized and the robbed valuables were recovered", the officer said.