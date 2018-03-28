Chose from the many events the city has to offer and see what would make that wolf howl from within

BENGALURU :This weekend, as the full moon rises, unleash your inner wolves out in the wild. Chose from the many events the city has to offer and see what would make that wolf howl from within

Full Moon Meditation

By Middle of Somewhere & Redgreenbee Rocks

Where: Chikballapur

From March 31, 5pm to April 1, 10am

Guided meditation will be conducted by Beema Permar, a Hypnotherapist, Reiki master and crystal healer from London. Enjoy the evening with BBQ, bonfire, and trekking Medidate, out in the open and experience the deep energy with the earth and the moon.

Full Moon Party

By Attide Event Factory

Where: Attide Hotels, Yelahanka

From March 31, 4pm to April 1, 7pm

Book your tickets for `2000

Board the spaceship, groove to DJ Benne’s beats and experience the astro themed party right here in Bengaluru

Full Moon Wine Festival

By Kinvah Vineyard and Tavern

Where: Yelahanka Hobli

From March31, 11 am onwards

Book your ticket for `1500

If you have a taste for wine, this vineyard experience would be perfect for you. The event is packed with good food, drinks and a lot of avenues that can be explored at the wine factory. The wine factory tour gives you insights into the history of wine and grape cultivation.



Full Moon Night

By Pebble Bangalore

Where: The Jungle Lounge

On March 30

Book your ticket for`500

Be ready to witness the fool moon rave and the trance dance temple of Bengaluru. You can dance under the full moon night with full power.

Celestial

Camping Festival

By D Moda Productions &

Entertainment

Where: Cowboy Resort, West Bengaluru

From March 31, 4pm to April 1, 11am

Book your tickets for `1500

If you’re looking for a break away from the city, escape into a world of music and scenic beauty this weekend. This resort is an ideal retreat for nature and camping lovers.