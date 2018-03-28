Prepare your wolves for the full moon night
By Express News Service | Published: 28th March 2018 03:16 AM |
Last Updated: 28th March 2018 03:16 AM
BENGALURU :This weekend, as the full moon rises, unleash your inner wolves out in the wild. Chose from the many events the city has to offer and see what would make that wolf howl from within
Full Moon Meditation
By Middle of Somewhere & Redgreenbee Rocks
Where: Chikballapur
From March 31, 5pm to April 1, 10am
Guided meditation will be conducted by Beema Permar, a Hypnotherapist, Reiki master and crystal healer from London. Enjoy the evening with BBQ, bonfire, and trekking Medidate, out in the open and experience the deep energy with the earth and the moon.
Full Moon Party
By Attide Event Factory
Where: Attide Hotels, Yelahanka
From March 31, 4pm to April 1, 7pm
Book your tickets for `2000
Board the spaceship, groove to DJ Benne’s beats and experience the astro themed party right here in Bengaluru
Full Moon Wine Festival
By Kinvah Vineyard and Tavern
Where: Yelahanka Hobli
From March31, 11 am onwards
Book your ticket for `1500
If you have a taste for wine, this vineyard experience would be perfect for you. The event is packed with good food, drinks and a lot of avenues that can be explored at the wine factory. The wine factory tour gives you insights into the history of wine and grape cultivation.
Full Moon Night
By Pebble Bangalore
Where: The Jungle Lounge
On March 30
Book your ticket for`500
Be ready to witness the fool moon rave and the trance dance temple of Bengaluru. You can dance under the full moon night with full power.
Celestial
Camping Festival
By D Moda Productions &
Entertainment
Where: Cowboy Resort, West Bengaluru
From March 31, 4pm to April 1, 11am
Book your tickets for `1500
If you’re looking for a break away from the city, escape into a world of music and scenic beauty this weekend. This resort is an ideal retreat for nature and camping lovers.