BENGALURU: Residents of Defence Colony in Sahakaranagar moved the High Court against alleged allotment of a civic amenity site to Sahakaranagar Club by the state government in violation of norms.

The PIL was filed by K H Sathyanarayana and others. This was adjourned to next week by a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice B M Shyam Prasad on Tuesday.

The petitioners made Agriculture Minister Krishna Byregowda as one of the parties in the PIL challenging the allotment of a civic amenity site to the club, of which the minister is the president. The other respondents in the plea were BDA, BBMP and Urban Development Department. The land (3,336 sq m) in Kothihosahalli was allotted to the club for 30 years on lease by BDA on December 28, 2017 at the instance of the minister. The petitioners contended that the land was actually earmarked for civic amenity.