BENGALURU : With an aim to preserve folk music culture, an annual festival Kali Bari Pratishta Utsav is being organised at Kali Bari, Electronic City Phase 1. The festival will feature West Bengal-based Baul folk singers Basudev Das Baul, Dibakar Das Baul, along with other artistes such as Shubhendu Maiti, Dr Dola Roy, theatre actor, producer and director Ranjan Goshal, Akashlina, Manaswati Thakur. This will attract the city’s Bengali diaspora, says Dr Shivashankar Bhattacharya, who is the sole curator and sponsor of the 4th edition of this music festival.

The event will also have performances of well-known local bands such as Swarathma, Teracotta, Mrittika and Arko. Unlike regular concerts, this festival is a get together of like minded folk artists, jamming together, says Bhattacharya. Actress and singer Priyanka Upendra will be performing the opening act.

"Most of the artistes are from West Bengal and others from Karnataka. Vasu Dixit and Jishnu Das Gupta along with their band Swarathma will also be performing,” reveals Bhattacharya.

Around 30 folk singers are coming all the way from Shantiniketan, West Bengal for the event to be held on March 30, 31 and April 1. “We gave invitations to a few established folk singers and other professionals are joining in for free. There will be a huge mela-like space, with set ups for jamming with folk instruments, accommodating 3,000 odd people,” he says.

He adds, “The folk music are classified differently. For marriages, birth of a baby, festivals, there would be distinct kinds of music sung. These are 400 to 500 years old and are on the verge of being forgotten. I organise this festival annually to preserve them. When you listen to them, you cannot sit still. You will start grooving and tapping your feet involuntarily.”