BENGALURU: A rowdy-sheeter was shot at and nabbed after he allegedly attacked policemen who were trying to nab him. The incident took place at Lingayat cemetery near Jinke Park in Chamarajpet police station limits in the early hours of Wednesday. Nirmal alias Roopesh (36), a rowdy-sheeter and a resident of Jaibheem Nagar in Cottonpet, sustained bullet injuries in his left leg and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Two head constables — Abdul Rehaman attached to Chamarajpet station and Kumar of Cottonpet station — also sustained injuries in the incident when Nirmal attacked them to resist arrest.

The police said Nirmal, who was allegedly involved in more than three cases, including cases of murder and attempt to murder and robbery, was absconding since 2014. The court had issued warrants and proclamation against him. While police were in search of him, they received information that Nirmal was conspiring along with his associates to kill rowdy-sheeter Atush of Cottonpet.

“Around 3am on Wednesday, the police got a tip-off that Nirmal and his aides were at Lingayat cemetery. The Cottonpet police and Chamarajpet police launched a joint operation to nab him. When the police reached there and warned the accused to surrender, they refused and one of Nirmal’s associates tried to attack the policemen. Even after warning shots were fired by Chamarajpet inspector Prashanth, Nirmal and gang assaulted Abdul Rehaman and also stabbed constable Kumar in his hand.

As they further tried to attack Cottonpet inspector BG Kumaraswamy, the latter fired two rounds in self defence and one bullet hit Nirmal in his left leg. His associates escaped from the scene. The two injured staff and accused were shifted to hospital,” the police said.

Sources said Nirmal was the prime accused in a murder case of Jeevananda alias Jeeva and he was in jail in that case. “After getting bail, he went absconding and did not appear before the court during the trial. There was information that he was in Tamil Nadu and managed to evade arrest. A week ago, he had returned to the city. Nirmal had joined hands with the associates of those who were killed by Atush and was planning an attack on him,” an official said.