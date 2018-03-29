Crash data collected by World Resources Institute and BMTC finds that motorists and pedestrians suffer the most fatalities involving BMTC buses.Number of accidents involving buses in 2018 crossed last year’s mark; Awareness campaign started by BMTC to educate motorists and pedestrians

BENGALURU: Amid heavy traffic and honking, almost all of us have been in a situation where we've had to jump out of the way of a BMTC suddenly swerving around the corner. It is also not uncommon to come across a motorist who has been hit by a local bus.In Bengaluru, from 2012 to 2015, around 85% of all fatal motorcycle crashes involving buses happened due to contact with the blind side of the buses, and 80% of pedestrian deaths involving buses happened while they were crossing the road in front of a moving BMTC bus.These are some of the concerning statistics revealed in a study done by World Resources Institute in collaboration with Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). This was translated into a series of public service announcements on the Corporation’s official twitter handle.

Managing Director of BMTC, IAS Ponnuraj, says, "Last year, accidents involving BMTC buses were fewer, with 48 accidents mostly suffered by motorists. This year, the number has already crossed the mark. We are concerned as this is a person’s life.”Sixty per cent of two-wheeler fatalities involving buses result from falling off the motorcycle and hitting the ground with high impact, the study reads.“From our reviews of the accidents, bikes are crushed while overtaking buses from the left, taking wrong turns, driving too close to the side of the bus while it is approaching a halt near a bus shelter. There was one case of driver negligence,” Ponnuraj explains.

Fatalities on the rise again

A member of WRI says data in the study showed reduction in fatalities by 50%, since 2011, but these figures increased once again.“Earlier, the BMTC mirrors were small and placed incorrectly. The drivers were blindsided and could not see the motorcycle approaching from behind, on the left side. BMTC has begun rectifying it, placing bigger mirrors in a different bracket and at a greater height,” the WRI member explains.

Geetha, resident of Varthur, describes the dangers on Old Madras Road. She says, “The bus driver can’t see people standing on the road median covered by 5-feet tall trees. Pedestrians suddenly get down from the median and vehicles have to halt abruptly,” Geetha says, adding, "As one has to drive far off and take a U-turn to reach the Metro station, people drive against one-way traffic to drop off their family. Motorists doing so, almost get hit by incoming BMTC buses.”

Motorists are in a greater hurry, squeezing in between the bus and the stop, she adds. With respect to infrastructure improvements, mid block crossings are recommended by the study. Pedestrian-crossing along a four-lane road must be made available every few hundred metres but before a bus stop. As for pedestrians, the campaign advises them to cross after the bus has passed instead of before.

'Poor design'

According to Transport Expert from WRI, Pawan Mulukutla, "In India, the problem mainly arises due to poor infrastructure design. Are bus doors closed, is the bus driver alert, is there a pedestrian crossing and more such aspects have to be looked into. Our junctions are so wide that the pedestrian are in danger of getting hit by a bus as he has to run across the wide space. When asked about the model followed in other countries, Mulukutla said, " There infrastructure design is very different. The Transport Department in the US, for example, will be liable for lawsuit if there is any fatality caused by faulty design. If a signange is missing, they can be sued for millions of dollars."

Facts and Figures