BENGALURU:The ninth edition of the Bengaluru Food Truck Festival is coming this summer with a variety of food, culture and music all rolled into one. The family-oriented fest is hosted with 17 entrepreneur food truckers who serve Indian as well as international cuisines. The theme of the fest is ‘kitsch and arty.’

All trucks are manned by chefs who are also owners of the trucks. For this edition of the fest, five new trucks were brought in along with six different cuisines and a line-up of performances by several new artistes. This edition revolves around drums and bass, Afro sounds and world music. Artists such as Goapu , a veteran Bengaluru-based musician, Dj Sahil and Dj Gautham have been invited to perform.

Haris Ali, the owner of Pebble and curator of the fest, says, “Bengaluru is full of talent and some barely get a shot to get on a stage. We shortlist artists from all the mails and music sets we receive and curate a line-up.”When asked about the highlight of the event, Haris says that it’s all about food and that foodies are in for a gourmet surprise. According to him, the waffles from GoWaffle food truck is his favourite as he has a sweet tooth to blame for his partiality.

Bengaluru Food Truck Festival started three years ago. “Food truck culture was very new and people weren’t sure of quality of the products. But as the number of truck grew and more people started preferring them to restaurants, it became exciting to organise,” he says.

So what inspired him to start this festival? Haris says, "During my travel in Europe, I came across these food trucks in Spain and was inspired by how well curated it was." He realised then that it makes it a 'perfect' destination for tourists and locals to spend time with their families. And since then, he decided to curate the same in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Food Truck Festival

Entry for children, senior citizens and army personnel is free!

Where: Pebble-The Jungle Lounge

When: April 1, 10 am to 11 pm