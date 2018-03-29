BENGALURU: A 36-year-old hotel manager from Thiruvananthapuram was arrested by the city Cyber Crime police on charges of allegedly offering jobs to women, taking their nude pictures and later blackmailing them. The accused is Deepuraj, who was operating under multiple aliases such as Dr Harikrishnan, Dr Rajesh Panikar, Rakesh Sharma and Rakesh Nayar. He was working as a manager at a three-star hotel in Thoppinagar in Thiruvananthapuram.

Deepuraj

Police said that the accused identified women aged between 20 and 25 years, who had posted their profiles in various job search sites. He contacted them and introduced himself as Vice-President of Corporate HR and told the women that they were selected for interview for the post of Client Relationship Manager in a well-known airlines firm.

He told them that there will be five rounds of interview through WhatsApp video call. The first two rounds will be about physical and medical fitness of the candidate and advised them to expose their body parts during the interview.“Mobile phones and pen drives have been seized from him,” the police added.