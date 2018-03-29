BENGALURU: While the mercury is headed north, the sale of summer fruits and vegetables is gradually seeing a rise.The market is eagerly waiting for the arrival of mangoes, which is likely to arrive in the first or second week of April.

With temperatures of over 33 degree Celsius temperature with 45 percent humidity in the day, watermelon, tender coconuts, mosambi, sapota, pineapple and other fruits being sold like hot cakes. But their sales are likely to marginally come down once mangoes hit the market, say Horticultural Producers’ Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society Ltd (HOPCOMS) sources, who are also awaiting the arrival of mangoes in the market.

Parashivamurthy, additional director (flowers and fruits), department of horticulture, said that they are expecting mangoes in full flow early in April. “The demand and supply this year is also expected to be balanced as the yield across the state has been impressive. As of now, the demand and supply in the state has remained in balance and there is no drastic fluctuation.The good news is the that the tomato prices have recovered too,” he said.

He also said the market for vegetables has seen a good response and has neither affected the customer nor the grower. The prices of vegetables are expected to rise marginally as summer progresses, but the department officials see no reason for prices to surge, nor do they expect any shortages this summer. Tender coconut sales, however, although adhering to the trends of previous years, is seeing a difference with poorer quality being supplied to the Bengaluru.