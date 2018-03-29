BENGALURU: The city police commissioner has ordered all licensed gun owners to deposit their firearms immediately with the police, ahead of polls. Also, new firearms licences won't be issued till elections are over. The election code of conduct mandates arms licence holders to deposit their weapons at the police station.

However, the order is not applicable to Central and Government Departments, public and other private sector undertakings and Class-I gazetted officers of both Central and State governments.

Individuals seeking exemption from depositing of fire arms in 'exceptionally deserving cases' can file their applications before the DCPs on or before April 10, 2018. Individuals can collect their weapons after May 18, 2018.