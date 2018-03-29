BENGALURU: The re-examination announced by Central Board of Secondary Education for classes 10 and 12 in Mathematics and Economics has irked students of city schools, who are now forced to take up the exams again.Mathematics, specially, is not a subject students are particularly fond of, and having to write it twice over is driving them up the wall, a student from Delhi Public School (DPS) Rajajinagar told The New Indian Express on Wednesday.

“For me, Mathematics is always a tough subject, so I was relieved after finishing it. Now, I am depressed to know that I have to write it again, and that to because of somebody’s mistake,” he said.Another student of the school said, “If this is the case, they should have announced it on the same day when rumours were being spread about the leak of the paper. This is a lot of pressure on us.”

Meanwhile, the school managements are saying there is no other way than conducting the exams again, though there is no role of the state in the issue as the paper was not leaked here. A principal of a top CBSE school in the city said, “We agree that the paper was not leaked in the state, but it was all over social media, so CBSE announced re-examination across the country through a notification.”

Parents of students have expressed their anger over the lack of safety and security at CBSE exams. “When the board is conducting a national-level examination, how can they be so careless? The board is playing with lives of students, as things like these mentally harass students no end,” Sukrutha M, whose daughter is appearing for the class 10 exams, said.

All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) expressed dismay over the paper leak and demanded stringent action against the culprits.Of the fiasco, Ashok Mishra, General Secretary, AIDSO, said, “While students across the country are busy preparing hard for the ongoing examinations of classes 10 and 12, the CBSE has shown utter negligence in conducting them in this way. This incident has shocked lakhs of students who have prepared day and night for the important examinations.”

Mansur Ali Khan, board member of DPS, said, “It is a question of their morale, for it is difficult for students to cope with the situation. Mathematics and Economics are tricky papers, and to repeat them is very difficult.”