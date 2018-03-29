BENGALURU: If you establish a relationship with nature, then you have a relationship with mankind. You are responsible then, for the trees of the world. But if you have no relationship with the living things on this earth you may lose whatever relationship you have with humanity and with human beings. We never look deeply into the quality of a tree. We never really touch it, feel its solidity, its rough bark, and hear the sound that is part of the tree. Not the sound of wind through the leaves, not the breeze of a morning that flutters the leaves, but its own sound, the sound of the trunk and the silent sound of the roots. You must be extraordinarily sensitive to hear the sound. This sound is not the noise of the world, not the noise of the chattering of the mind, not the vulgarity of human quarrels and human warfare but sound, as part of the universe.

It is odd that we have so little relationship with nature, with the insects, the leaping frog and the owl that hoots in the hills, calling for its mate. We never seem to have a feeling for all living things on the earth. If we could establish a deep abiding relationship with nature, we would never kill an animal for our appetite, we would never harm or vivisect a monkey, a dog or a guinea pig for our benefit. We would find other ways to heal our wounds and heal our bodies. But the healing of the mind is something totally different. That healing gradually takes place if you are with nature. If you are able to feel one with that orange on the tree, that blade of grass that pushes through the cement, and even with the hills that are covered and hidden by the clouds.

This is not sentimental or romantic imagination, but a reality of a relationship with everything that lives and moves on earth. Man has killed millions of whales and is still killing them. All that we derive from their slaughter can be had through other means. But apparently man loves to kill things. The fleeting deer, the marvellous gazelle and the great elephant. We love to kill each other. This killing of other human beings has never stopped throughout the history of man’s life on this earth. We must establish a deep long abiding relationship with nature, with the actual trees, the bushes, the flowers, the grass and the fast moving clouds. If we could establish this relationship, then we would never slaughter another human being for any reason whatsoever. Organised murder is war, and though we demonstrate against a particular war- the nuclear, or any other kind of war- we have never demonstrated against war. We have never said that to kill another human being is the greatest sin on earth.