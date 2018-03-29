BENGALURU: Two constables from Hennur police station allegedly beat up spa staffers and demanded money from them for running the centre ‘illegally’. The incident took place on Tuesday night. The spa is located in HRBR Layout in Kalyan Nagar, which comes under Banaswadi police station limits, and the two constables stepped out of their jurisdiction to attack the spa employees, only to get into trouble.

The arrested are Vithal Daddi and Sharukh Dongaragaon. The complainant is Swathi, owner of the Shine Glow Wellness Centre.

Police officials said the incident took place around 8.30pm. Both the constables — one in uniform and other in mufti — allegedly barged inside the spa and demanded `50,000. They threatened them that they would book them for running the spa illegally.After the spa staff refused to pay money, the constables allegedly abused and beat up the spa staff and took away `28,000 and two mobile phones from them.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Seemant Kumar Singh said an internal probe has been ordered to find out how the two police personnel entered another police jurisdiction without higher officers’ orders.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Hennur police inspector did not know about the incident. As soon as the police get the probe report, the constables will be suspended, a police officer said.

When The New Indian Express visited the spot, the neighbours said the spa was started only recently and many did not know about it.According to an employee at the aviation academy office, located in the ground floor of the building, “A couple of days back they installed a board and that was when we came to know that it was a spa upstairs. Prior to that, many people used to come and go but we did not know who they were.”