BENGALURU: A 32-year-old garment factory employee was bludgeoned to death by his lover—a married woman—at Chikkabidarakallu near Peenya on Wednesday night. The accused is Roopa, (31), who was reportedly in an extramarital relationship with Raghu who allegedly tried to sexually abuse Roopa's minor daughter. An angry Roopa attacked Raghu and killed him before the neighbours, who were woken up by all the commotion, alerted the police.

A senior police officer said "The incident took place on Wednesday midnight when Roopa and her 15-year-old daughter were at home. The deceased Raghu and Roopa's husband worked in the same private garment factory in Goraguntepalya. Raghu often visited Roopa's house and they both were involved in a relationship. Her husband was not aware of it. On Wednesday evening, Raghu had come to Roopa's house after her husband left for Tumakuru to attend a village fair.

Around 1.30am, Raghu allegedly passed a lewd comment on Roopa's minor daughter and tried to pull her towards him. As the girl raised an alarm, he started abusing her and asked Roopa to tell her daughter to

Roopa

‘co-operate’ with him. Furious over Raghu's behaviour, Roopa attacked Raghu with a rolling pin. As he collapsed, she bludgeoned his head with a stone. The neighbours who heard the noise called the police control room, and the police arrested Roopa."

When the Peenya police rushed to the spot, they found Raghu lying in a pool of blood. Roopa was taken into custody.The police said Roopa narrated what had happened at her house and the statement of the minor was also recorded. Roopa's husband who came to know the about the incident reached home on Thursday afternoon.Raghu's body was shifted to Victoria hospital for a postmortem examination.

Raghu, who hailed from Kolar, was residing in T Dasarahalli alone and his family was informed about his death.