BENGALURU: Upset over alleged harassment by senior colleagues, a 31-year-old employee of a private cash management ended his life by hanging himself to a branch of tree in a park at Pattegarapalya near Kamakshipalya on Wednesday. Based on a suicide note, police filed a case of abatement against two of the colleagues. The deceased is Kallesh Gowda, a native of Tumakuru and was residing at Annapurneshwarinagar along with his wife and two children. He was working as a cash management staff in CMS cash management agency since four and a half years.

A senior police officer said, "Gowda went missing since Tuesday and his parents had filed a missing case with Annapurneshwarinagar police station. On Thursday morning, walkers in the park found his hanging body from a tree and alerted Kamakshipalya police. Gowda left a suicide note alleging that his senior colleagues Rajshekar and Raghunath were harassing him over financial issues and they are responsible for his death. However, he apologised his wife and children for leaving them alone".

Based on his suicide note and complaint by the victim's family, Rajashekar and Raghunath were detained for interrogation. Preliminary investigations revealed that Gowda had misused `30 lakhs cash instead of loading ATM machines and the management had initiated an enquiry against him. He was asked to give an explanation of not depositing the cash.

He stopped coming for work since Monday. Fearing legal action by the company, Gowda has taken this extreme step. The body has been shifted to Victoria hospital for postmortem, the officer added.When The New Indian Express contacted the management of CMS company, their spokesperson said, "We don't want to comment at this stage as the case is under investigation."