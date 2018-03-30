BENGALURU: Altogether 20 flights were impacted on Wednesday night due to the sudden closure of the Hyderabad runway. Ten of these were flights entering or exiting from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, said an official spokesperson.The flight chaos was triggered after IndiGo flight 6E 7117 operated by an ATR (aircraft) from Tirupati to Hyderabad suffered a tyre burst while landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad around 10.25 pm on Wednesday with 77 people on board.

The runway was immediately closed and operations at the Hyderabad airport were affected between 10.28 pm and 2.22 am on Thursday, impacting flight operations in neighbouring cities where several of the Hyderabad-destined flights were diverted. According to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson, four Hyderabad-bound flights from Bengaluru returned to the Kempe Gowda Airport after the take off while six incoming flights to the city were diverted.

Four of the flights were diverted to Chennai while one each was diverted to Mumbai and Coimbatore. Ten flights which were supposed to land at Hyderabad were also diverted to Bengaluru airport, the spokesperson said.“The 72 passengers and one infant and four crew members are safe,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Sources at RGIA said 31 incoming flights were diverted since last night to nearby airports, including KIA of Bengaluru, as the aircraft had got stuck on the RGIA runway, due to which diversion of flights caused inconvenience to other flight passengers. YSR Congress MLA RK Roja from Andhra Pradesh, who was in the flight, shot some videos capturing the moments inside the aircraft after the incident.