BENGALURU: The feasibility of providing elevated stretches along the proposed 142-km suburban route for the city was assessed by member engineer, Railway Board (New Delhi), M K Gupta on Thursday. A special tower wagon vehicle was run on the railway tracks from Cantonment to Baiyappanahalli from afternoon to evening to facilitate the inspection.

According to a top railway official, “The official wanted to examine the alignment and feasibility of providing elevated corridors along the proposed route.”Chief Administrative Officer Constructions A K Gupta, General Manager of Station Development Sridhar, Divisional Railway Manager R S S Saxena and officials of consultancy firm RITES were among those who were on board the special train.

Presently, survey work is on in connection with the dedicated `12,061 crore suburban network for the city.

The route which involved both elevation and grade level tracks is as follows: Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station-Yesvantpur-Yelahanka; Yelahanka-Channasandra-Baiyappanahalli; Bengaluru City-Kengeri; Bangalore City to Bangalore Cantonment; Yelahanka-Rajanakunte; Baiyappanhalli to Heelalige; Yesvantpur-Chikbanavar; Yelahanka-Devanahalli and Chikabanavar-Nelamangala.