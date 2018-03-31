BENGALURU: An Army inquiry and subsequent police interrogation has revealed that Sepoy Pankaj Kumar’s murder was the culmination of a long-standing feud between him and Sepoy Murali Krishna, the prime accused in his murder.

The feud was over a demand made by Murali that Pankaj pay him money as the latter’s younger brother was said to have been selected to join the Army due to help from the accused.

Pankaj, reportedly had refused to pay up as he did not believe Murali’s story. This had angered Murali, who stole Pankaj’s ID card to teach him a lesson. Pankaj knew Murali had stolen it and asked him to return the card. But Murali had demanded `60,000 from Pankaj if he wanted the ID back.

In the Army losing the ID card attracts strict punishment, and when Pankaj reported the loss of his ID, an inquiry was instituted. During the inquiry, Pankaj is said to have accused Murali of stealing the ID card just to put him in trouble. Murali had threatened Pankaj of dire consequences if he did not change his statement. But when Pankaj did not bother, Murali decided to murder him.

He then approached Dhanaraj, much his junior, to help him in the crime, but Dhanaraj had initially refused. But Murali managed to convince him that they both were from the same state and that they should stick with each other to ensure that he won’t get caught. After much insistence, Dhanaraj had agreed to help Murali, police said.

The duo had tried for almost 10 days for a chance to kill Pankaj, but had failed as the latter slept in a barrack. But on Friday night, police said, when Dhanaraj was on sentry duty from 10 pm to midnight, Pankaj chose to sleep in his friend’s room, who had gone on leave. The accused duo decided it was the best time and entered Pankaj’s room around 10.30pm and attacked him. They rained blows on him, kicked him with army boots and tried to stab him. But Pankaj fought back and even snatched the knife from Dhanaraj and stabbed him in his palm and twice in his thigh.

But Murali strangled Pankaj with a rope while Dhanaraj got the knife back and slit Pankaj’s throat. After confirming he was dead, they mopped the floor as it had blood stains and then shifted the body into a water tanker and drove near the golf ground in the campus. They burnt the body using petrol but as it did not burn completely, they again took the body to a garbage dump and threw the body there. Dhanaraj got admitted to the ASC Hospital claiming he had met with an accident, police explained.

Pankaj, father of a 11-month-old baby, had left his wife and baby at his parents’ house in UP just 15 days ago.