BENGALURU: In Charterstone, you and up to five other players will work together to build a village far away from your native kingdom. That sounds like a cooperative game, but it’s not. While all of you will be building the same village, you’ll have your own individual charters or districts within that village and your goal is to earn the most points by the end of the game. Except that’s not completely true either. This is going to be a challenging review to write, because Charterstone is a Legacy-style game — over the course of 12 games that make up the campaign, you’ll unlock new rules, objectives and many other things.

The problem with writing about legacy games is that they carry with them the potential for something that’s new to board games — spoilers. Revealing too much — which is to say, anything — about what’s in store would adversely impact your experience of Charterstone. However, the great thing about legacy games is how exciting they can be — there’s so much potential with a game system that changes over time, and I hope to showcase a bit of that without giving away too much.

At the beginning of the game, Charterstone plays out like any other worker-placement game. If you’ve played Lords of Waterdeep or Stone Age or any of the other stalwarts of the genre, you’ll be up and running in no time here. However, as you add more and more buildings to your village, you’ll be changing not just the landscape of your little colony but of the overarching game itself.

New buildings are added by applying stickers to the building spaces in your charter, and become permanent additions to the village. Some of them add new mechanics to the game, and therefore come with additional stickers to be applied to the rulebook. All of these cards are pulled out of the Index, which is a gorgeous box that’s just brimming with secrets to be unlocked and discovered game after game. The satisfaction of flicking open its magnetic lid and rummaging through for the right card simply can’t be overstated.

Without talking too much about what Charterstone does, let’s talk about how it feels. The comparison that immediately springs to my mind is with computer games — specifically, RPGs like Diablo. The immense allure of those games is summed up by a single phrase — ‘just one more level’. You never want to stop playing a Diablo game — or even a Civilization game, for that matter - because you’re always curious what’s around the next corner, or what your next level up might give you. Charterstone, more so than any other board game I’ve played, understands that compulsion and is built around it. The sense of discovery here is addictive, and it keeps you wanting more. Luckily, the game itself is solid; so you’ll undoubtedly have fun while you’re trying to delve deeper into its mysteries.

Charterstone is an excellent game, and it’s one that can be played even with people who are new to worker-placement games. As the complexity ramps up over time, they’ll have a chance to get accustomed to and grow with the game. And it doesn’t have to stop once you’re done with the 12 games, either — you can either continue playing on your unique board setup, or flip it over (it’s double-sided) and use a Recharge Pack (sold separately) to reset your campaign and play through it again. I don’t yet know if I’ll do that — I’m still working my way through my first campaign - but I’ve had a wonderful time with Charterstone this far.

If you’d like

A beautiful game about building a village together (but competitively)

A legacy game with new unlocks and discoveries to be made

Secrets for you to uncover around every corner

...you should explore Charterstone!

Arjun Sukumaran

(Arjun is a gamer, book lover and an all-round renaissance man)