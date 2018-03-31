Drink to your health this hot season
By Express News Service | Published: 31st March 2018 05:15 AM |
Last Updated: 31st March 2018 05:15 AM | A+A A- |
BENGALURU: Raise a toast with some healthy and nutritious drinks this Summer. Here are some easy recipes shared by experts in the city
Doogh
Ingredients:
Plain yogurt - 3/4 cup
Cold water - 1 cup
Cold club soda - 1 cup
Dried mint - 1 tsp
Salt - 1 pinch
Fresh mint for garnish
Ice
Method:
Add the yogurt, water and club soda to a pitcher.
Stir to combine - a whisk or fork works best. Add the dried mint and salt and mix up.
Add in the desired amount of ice. Taste and adjust seasonings.
Pour into glasses and garnish with mint.
Kokum Solkadhi
Ingredients
Kokum or aamsol- 6- 8 nos
Fresh grated coconut- 1 cup
Hot water- 1 cup
Garlic- 2 cloves or 1 tsp of ginger
Green chillies- 1 – 2 nos
Asafoetida (Heeng)- A pinch
Rock Salt to taste
Chopped Coriander leaves for garnish
Method:
Soak all the kokum half cup of water.
Add heeng and salt to it and keep it aside for a couple of hours.
In a blender, add grated coconut, chillies, garlic and water to make a paste.
Now, squeeze the paste to extract the milk.
Add more water to the mixture to take out the milk and keep it aside.
Now, strain Kokum from the water and add the coconut milk mixture to it. Now that the solkadhi is made, it should be kept aside for an hour or so.
You can add chopped coriander leaves for garnishing.
Serve chilled and stir well before consuming.
Pomegranate Lemonade
Ingredients
Water- 1 cup
Lemon juice- 1 cup
Pomegranate juice- 1 cup
Mint twigs- for garnishing
Sugar- 1 tbsp
Method
Heat the water over medium heat in a saucepan.
Add sugar and mint leaves to it.
Keep stirring till sugar dissolves.
Now take the solution out of the heat and add in pomegranate juice and lemon juice. Stir well and pour in a jar.
Refrigerate it till cold and serve cold.
Garnish the drink with ice and garnish with a twig of mint.
Watermelon Mojito
Ingredients
Olive oil- 2 tbsp.
Lime juice- 2 tbsp
Lime zest- 2
strips (optional)
Sugar- 1 tsp
Black pepper
powder or freshly ground- 1 tsp
Watermelon- 1/2, sliced with rind discarded
Mint chopped- 1 tbsp
Flaky sea salt
Method
Add olive oil, sugar, lime juice, lemon zest, and salt in a bowl and whisk together to make a dressing.
Take the sliced watermelons in a bowl and add the dressing.
Sprinkle black pepper and mint and serve.
Rose Petal Iced Tea
Ingredients:
large roses,
petals removed - 3
water - 3+2 cups
lemon juice
- ½ tsp
rose water
- 2 tsp
Pink food colouring (optional)
green tea
bags - 3
sugar - 3 tbsp
Method:
Bring the three cups water to a boil.
Add the rose petals and lemon juice then turn off the heat and allow it to sit for 8-10 hours.
Strain the ‘rose water’ into large jug. Remove petals and discard.
Bring the 2 cups of water to a boil, remove from heat and place in the tea bags. Brew for 5 minutes.
Remove the tea bags, and add the granulated sugar to the tea. Stir.
Allow the tea to cool then add the 2 tsp rose water, the food colouring and stir.
Serve well chilled over ice.
- Swasti Aggarwal, Food strategist, Foodhall