BENGALURU: Raise a toast with some healthy and nutritious drinks this Summer. Here are some easy recipes shared by experts in the city

Doogh

Ingredients:

Plain yogurt - 3/4 cup

Cold water - 1 cup

Cold club soda - 1 cup

Dried mint - 1 tsp

Salt - 1 pinch

Fresh mint for garnish

Ice

Method:

Add the yogurt, water and club soda to a pitcher.

Stir to combine - a whisk or fork works best. Add the dried mint and salt and mix up.

Add in the desired amount of ice. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Pour into glasses and garnish with mint.

Kokum Solkadhi

Ingredients

Kokum or aamsol- 6- 8 nos

Fresh grated coconut- 1 cup

Hot water- 1 cup

Garlic- 2 cloves or 1 tsp of ginger

Green chillies- 1 – 2 nos

Asafoetida (Heeng)- A pinch

Rock Salt to taste

Chopped Coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

Soak all the kokum half cup of water.

Add heeng and salt to it and keep it aside for a couple of hours.

In a blender, add grated coconut, chillies, garlic and water to make a paste.

Now, squeeze the paste to extract the milk.

Add more water to the mixture to take out the milk and keep it aside.

Now, strain Kokum from the water and add the coconut milk mixture to it. Now that the solkadhi is made, it should be kept aside for an hour or so.

You can add chopped coriander leaves for garnishing.

Serve chilled and stir well before consuming.

Pomegranate Lemonade

Ingredients

Water- 1 cup

Lemon juice- 1 cup

Pomegranate juice- 1 cup

Mint twigs- for garnishing

Sugar- 1 tbsp

Method

Heat the water over medium heat in a saucepan.

Add sugar and mint leaves to it.

Keep stirring till sugar dissolves.

Now take the solution out of the heat and add in pomegranate juice and lemon juice. Stir well and pour in a jar.

Refrigerate it till cold and serve cold.

Garnish the drink with ice and garnish with a twig of mint.

Watermelon Mojito

Ingredients

Olive oil- 2 tbsp.

Lime juice- 2 tbsp

Lime zest- 2

strips (optional)

Sugar- 1 tsp

Black pepper

powder or freshly ground- 1 tsp

Watermelon- 1/2, sliced with rind discarded

Mint chopped- 1 tbsp

Flaky sea salt

Method

Add olive oil, sugar, lime juice, lemon zest, and salt in a bowl and whisk together to make a dressing.

Take the sliced watermelons in a bowl and add the dressing.

Sprinkle black pepper and mint and serve.

Rose Petal Iced Tea

Ingredients:

large roses,

petals removed - 3

water - 3+2 cups

lemon juice

- ½ tsp

rose water

- 2 tsp

Pink food colouring (optional)

green tea

bags - 3

sugar - 3 tbsp

Method:

Bring the three cups water to a boil.

Add the rose petals and lemon juice then turn off the heat and allow it to sit for 8-10 hours.

Strain the ‘rose water’ into large jug. Remove petals and discard.

Bring the 2 cups of water to a boil, remove from heat and place in the tea bags. Brew for 5 minutes.

Remove the tea bags, and add the granulated sugar to the tea. Stir.

Allow the tea to cool then add the 2 tsp rose water, the food colouring and stir.

Serve well chilled over ice.

- Swasti Aggarwal, Food strategist, Foodhall