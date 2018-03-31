BENGALURU: Come summer, and the Jawaharlal Nehru planetarium will organise several science-based programmes for students from class III to undergraduates. A wide variety of summer programmes will be offered for participants April 3 onwards, and will be conducted from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm. Lectures, demonstrations, interactive sessions and other activities have been planned, including activities which would enable students to learn the basics of astronomy.

Computer-aided-learning with QBASIC is also being offered for ten days. Another offering, tiny-tots, is activity-based science learning for kids that would help them in making models with the help of eminent professors. The first batch will commence on April 3 and the second batch is expected to commence on April 14.

Fun with science is a programme for five days intended for students of 6 and 7 grade. This aims to teach the basics of science through demonstrations and hands on-activities with two batches with eighty students which would start from April 17.

Hands-on astronomy and ‘exploriment’ are the events for students from grade 8 to 10 who are interested to pursue their careers in astronomy. Participants will be introduced to the methods of experimental learning by analyzing data records and would commence on May 9. The exclusive summer course for high school students aims to offer an intensive programme consisting of theory classes, laboratory and forty sessions on the theme “Light and Life”.

It will emphasise on interaction of light with living systems and optical phenomena. This will start on April 17. The concepts of mathematics and science will be explained to students through the workshop on origami and recreational mathematics astronomy along with experiment on electronic waste.

Sessions on the ‘Web of Life to Universe’ is a special program for PU and UG students aimed to motivate them towards research in life science.

This has intended to let students explore the fundamental ideas and frontier areas of research in various fields of science with the help of medical practitioners who will lecture on the relevance of physics and biology. Registration is open for candidates through online at www.taralaya.org.

“We have more than 400 participants every year. We aim at providing knowledge apart from syllabus. Students are free to interact with the experts as we ensure happy and easy learning”, says Pramod Galgali, director of Jawaharlal Planetarium.

“My teenage daughter is interested to follow a career in astronomical studies. This year I have enrolled her for the Exploriment at the planetarium. I wish to see her grow towards her passion”, says Tejashwini, the a parent.