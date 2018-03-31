BENGALURU: The grand finale of Smart India Hackathon 2018, organised by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), in association with Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is on and the results will be announced on Saturday evening. Over a lakh of students across the nation from 1,315 institutions are participating. A total of 16,700 ideas were received and over 408 problem statements were given to participants for the finale from different ministries. These are all part of the event.

Of the 28 centres, two centres are in Karnataka, one in Bengaluru (Sri Venkateshwara College of Engineering) and another in Hubballi (BV Bhoomareddi College of Engineering and Technology). In the Bengaluru centre, out of 56 teams, 52 were present and in the Hubli centre, all 42 teams were present.

During the finale, the participating teams, consisting of four students and two mentors, were given problem statements to solve within 36 hours. It will be evaluated by expert judges and the results will be announced in due time.

Three teams will be selected from each of the designated centres for first, second and third prizes. The prize money is `1 lakh for the first place, `75,000 for second and `50,000 for third spot. Meanwhile, to motivate the participants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed and interacted with the participants of Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar and Bengaluru centres through live video streaming on Friday night. He could not interact with participants at a few other centres because of connectivity issues.

Problem statements