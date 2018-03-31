BENGALURU: For those who aren’t sticklers for tradition when it comes to food, this special sushi menu by Fatty Bao is a good way to push the limits of your palette. Called ‘Sushi Unrolled’, the menu includes sushi pizzas, tacos, pita pockets and more.

We started the meal with the Cross-breeding Tuna pizza. The rice is made into a flat cake and lightly fried, and is topped with thin slices of marinated tuna, jalapenos, cream cheese mayo, capers and mustard dressing. The flavours were subtle and blended well together, but personally, we think this pizza can go either way with customers - you either love it or hate it.

Next was the pita pocket version of sushi - and we tried the veg and non-vegetarian options. Called Inari sushi, the sushi rice is wrapped and seasoned in deep fried tofu pockets. The Progressive Vegetarian had miso lotus root, smoked tofu, cucumber and sweet potato crisps - a great combination of flavours and textures, with the lotus root adding that much-needed crunch. The Liberal Tobimayo - the non-vegetarian option - was filled with a generous amount of crab meat, mayo, chives, avacado, shallots and topped with prawn crackers. This, while tasty, was extremely filling, a bit too heavy, we thought.

While the Inari is a great option for those with a mighty appetite, the tofu pocket had gotten soggy with the sheer number of fillings inside. We tried the sushi taco next, where the outer layer is made crispy like a taco shell. We tried the Spicy Salmon option, and the crispy outer layer made the overall texture of the dish stand out.

Our personal favourite were the sushi rolls - called Hosomaki sushi - which were also served beautifully. We tried two options - the Grilled Soy Braised Wild Mushrooms and Cheese and the Teriyaki Chicken and Togarashi. Both were delicious and though the cheese might scare some off, it really blends well with the dish.

Overall, we enjoyed having our tastebuds teased with the different innovations of the sushi. Paired with their signature cocktails and yummy desserts, the meal was definitely an interesting one.

This menu is on till April 8. Cost for two: `1,600