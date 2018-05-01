Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru students shine in JEE Mains

THE CBSE on Monday declared the results of the JEE Mains 2018. City lad Adway Girish has secured the all-India rank (AIR) of 55.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:THE CBSE on Monday declared the results of the JEE Mains 2018. City lad Adway Girish has secured the all-India rank (AIR) of 55. He is a student of FIITJEE coaching institute Bengaluru Centre and has scored 90.5% marks in PU II exams as well.

Thuhin Girinath has secured the all-India rank of 65. Thuhin is the son of senior IAS officer Tushar Girinath, who is the principal secretary to the Chief  Minister and also BWSSB chairman. Thuhin credited the success to his school - Narayana PU college located at  Sahakar Nagar in Bengaluru.Despite scoring well, Thuhin is not taking his eventual qualification for granted. “JEE Advanced is a totally different ball game so can’t say anything,” he said. His father Tushar Girinath now wants Thuhin to focus on clearing the next round.

Prabash Reddy, a native of Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, who cleared the exam with an AIR of 124, is also a student of Narayana PU college. Reddy wants to become an IAS officer.Arihant Samar, a student of FIITJEE’s Bengaluru has cleared the exam with an AIR - 244. He has scored 96.1% marks in PU board as well. Neel Balar, a student of Deeksha Centre For Learning, cleared the test with an AIR of 259.

Y K Jayaramappa, CEO of the BASE coaching institute, said the cut off marks this time - 74- was lower than expected. “The reason for this is that the Physics and Mathematics papers were lengthy and difficult,” he said.A total of 10,74,319 appeared for the exams of which 2,31,024 students have qualified for the next round.

