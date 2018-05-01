City girls grab top ranks in second Pre-University

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Girls have outdone boys this year too in the pre-university exams. And students from Bengaluru have topped two streams — Science and Commerce — while a student from Ballari district aced the Arts stream. Overall, the pass percentage in the Second Year Pre-University Course (PUC) for the year 2018 has improved from last year’s 52.38 to 59.56 this year , as per the PU II examination results declared on Monday. It was 57.20 in 2016.

Kruti Muttagi, student of VVS Sardar Patel PU College, Basaveshwara Nagar, in Bengaluru topped the state in the Science stream, securing 597 out of 600. Varshni M Bhat of Vidyamandir Independent PU College, Malleswaram Bengaluru, secured the highest marks in the Commerce stream, scoring 595 on 600. She shared the position with Amrutha SR of ASC PU College Rajajinagar Industrial Estate in Bengaluru, who also secured 595 on 600. In the Arts stream, Swathi S from Indu Independent PU College, located at Kotturu village, in Ballari district, topped the state scoring 595 out of 600.C Shikha, Director PUE department, said, “Although we conducted several programmes to improve results, the credit goes to students and teachers who have worked hard.”

DAKSHINA KANNADA TOPS

This year, Dakshina Kannada district topped the state with an overall pass percentage of 91.49. Chikkodi is placed at the bottom with a pass percentage of 52.50.

Toppers share what helped them shine through

Stream wise pass percentage

Arts: 45.13

Commerce: 63.64

Science: 67.48

Overall: 59.56

Pass percentage over the previous years

2018: 59.56

2017: 52.38

2016: 57.20

2015: 60.54

....................................

Cent percent and 0 results

Over 68 PU colleges across the state have managed to secure 100% results which is increased by 30% compare to previous year. During 2017 over 37 colleges secured 100% results.

Meanwhile there are colleges which have failed to bring out any results and considered as Nill results. Atleast 118 colleges across the state fail to bring out any results and no student has been passed from those colleges. However, this number was 137 during 2017 exams.

....................................

Unaided colleges fare better

In 2018 PUC results Unaided PU colleges in the state fared better compare to government and aided colleges. Over 67.96% students admitted at unaided PU colleges cleared the exams and government and aided colleges performed poorly. where government colleges pass percentage is 48.9 and aided colleges it is 55.78%.

...............................................

Special students performed well

Over 2931 kids with special needs wrote the second PU exams of which 1649 have cleared the exams. 60.73% are visually impaired, hearing impaired are 55.86%, orthopaedically impaired are 56.33% and students with dyslexia are 54.27%.

....................................................

Supplementary advanced

The department has advanced the supplementary examinations this year and the exams will be conducted between June 8th to 20th said C Shika director PUE department.

- Last date for payment of fee for the supplementary examination is May 15, 2018.

- Till May 14th students can apply for revaluation by paying Rs1670 per subject. - May 14 deadline for re-totalling (no fee)

- May 7 is last date to apply for scanned copies of answer scripts Rs 530 per subject

......................................

District wise break up

When we look at the result sheet and performance of districts, some have fared better where some went down.

Top 5 districts

district 2017 2018

Dakshina Kannada 2 1

Udupi 1 2

Kodagu 4 3

Uthara Kannada 3 4

Shivamogga 6 5

Least 5 districts

District 2017 2018

Chikkodi 32 32

Bidar 31 31

Kalburgi 27 30

Belagavi 28 29

Yadgir 30 28

Pre-university classes to be boycotted ?

Soon after the announcement of results, the PU college lecturers said they will boycott Classes which are scheduled to begin from May 2nd.

This year the department has advanced the academic year 2018-2019 for first and second PU courses where second PU classes will begin from May 2nd. Complaining that they have not got adequate holidays, lecturers decided to boycott classes.

....................................

Girls fare better

Its been a trend that girls outperforming boys. This year too the trend repeated. Of the 336121 gilrs appeared for exams 225569 have cleared which is 67.11%. When it comes to boys, 349592 appeared for exams and 182852 cleared the exams which comes to 52.30%.

Even the top three scorers in all the three streams, majority are girls! Of the nine state toppers, seven are girls.

Even rural students out performed urban students by securing 59.95% as against 59.45% secured by urban students.