Enjoy a family drama this weekend in the city

BENGALURU : Block your slots for the Kannada comedy play Beg Borrow Aliya written by M S Narasimhamurthy and directed by Hanu Ramasanjeeva on May 5, 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm at K H Kalasoudha, Hanumanthanagara. The play revolves around a family. Vishwa and his wife Vishalu have always been discussing about their daughter Laila’s wedding and the process of finding a groom for her. Meanwhile, Laila is preoccupied with her mobile phone and this leads to a heated conversation between her parents and her.

Their lawyer, Ramdas, enters the conversation, and tried to calm them down through humour. The three grooms namely, Babu, Ramu and Somu, enter the plot and the play takes a surprise twist when inspectors Vikram and PC Basya enter the scene to enquire about a murder. What happens next? Will Laila marry one of the three grooms? Why does inspector come in search of Vishalu? To get answers to these questions, be there to watch the play.