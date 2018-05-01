Rs 64 lakh cash belonging to JD(S) candidate Nisarga Narayanaswamy seized 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Unaccounted cash of Rs 64 lakh allegedly belonging to Nisarga Narayanaswamy, who is contesting as the JD(S) candidate from Devanahalli assembly constituency, was seized by Hoskote police and Election Commission officials on Monday morning.

Police said they got a tip-off that cash was hidden in a car that belonged to the JD(S) candidate. Police raided the car, which was parked in Nisarga apartment complex belonging to Narayanaswamy in Nisarga Layout.

“The driver of the car, Harish, was questioned, but he did not give any satisfactory reply. Nor did he produced any relevant document. Narayanaswamy was not at home. We have seized the car and the cash. A case will be booked against Narayanaswamy,” Hoskote police said, adding that they suspect the cash was meant to be distributed among voters.