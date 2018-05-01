Home Cities Bengaluru

Salary increment of traffic constable deferred

Disciplinary action has been initiated against a traffic constable Mahadeva Walekar, attached to Jalahalli traffic police station, for attacking two students with a shoe for riding without wearing hel

Published: 01st May 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Disciplinary action has been initiated against a traffic constable Mahadeva Walekar, attached to Jalahalli traffic police station, for attacking two students with a shoe for riding without wearing helmets. It involves deferring his salary increment, that was due, to next year. The incident was brought to light on Saturday when the video footage, taken by a car driver, went viral on social networking sites, including YouTube.

Shivakumar T P, DCP (West Traffic) said a senior police officer conducted an inquiry and came to know that the incident had taken place five months ago. However, a decision has already been taken to defer Walekar’s salary increment for behaving in an indecent manner.​In his statement, Walekar said the students had violated a one-way rule and when he tried stopping them, they allegedly abused him on BEL Road before speeding away.

Reportedly, he had them stopped on Outer Ring Road, where the incident is supposed to have taken place after he was furious at being abused for trying to do his duty.Meanwhile, the students involved in the case were also summoned to the station and fined for not wearing helmets. However, the car driver who recorded the incident and posted it on social networking sites has not been not traced to take his statement.

