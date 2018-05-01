Home Cities Bengaluru

Upset over low score, science student ends life

Upset over not being able to score as per his expectations in PUC, a 17-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging at his Chikkajala residence on Monday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Upset over not being able to score as per his expectations in PUC, a 17-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging at his Chikkajala residence on Monday. He had scored 74%, but expected to score above 90%, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Tejus Gowda, son of Ravikumar, a farmer. He was a science student in a private college in Vidyaranyapura.

A police officer from Chikkajala police station said the incident took place around 1.45 pm after he had checked the result around 12 pm. His father Ravikumar said in the statement that Tejus was crying a lot after the results and Ravikumar had consoled him not worry about it.

After a while, he went inside a room while his parents were watching TV in the hall. Around 2.30pm, they repeatedly knocked the door but there was no response. They broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling. Chikkajala police rushed to the spot and the body was shifted to Yelahanka Government hospital for a postmortem examination.

