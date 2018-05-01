Woman jumps into lake with two sons, all dead 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 26-year-old woman, along with her two sons, jumped into a lake in Kalkere in Magadi Taluk near Ramanagar on Sunday. The exact reason which led her to take this extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The deceased are identified as Sujatha, wife of Anjanamurthy, and their two sons Nakul (6) and Vishal (4). The couple was married eight years ago and residing in Tavarekere since several years. Anjanamurthy works in a welding workshop.

A police officer from Magadi said, “Sujatha had left her home on Saturday evening and came to Kalkere to jump into the lake. On Sunday afternoon, a villager noticed her body floating and alerted the police. Fire and emergency personnel were alerted about the incident and after a thorough search, the bodies of the two kids were fished out. Meanwhile, Anjanamurthy was searching for Sujatha and came to know about the incident when he approached the police to file a missing persons report.”

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sujatha was short-tempered and often stopped talking to her husband and parents. She used to be upset over trivial issues. This could have led her to take this extreme step. Anjanamurthy, in his statement to the police, said Sujatha left home after informing him that she was going to a hospital as she was coughing since three days.

He advised her to take syrup instead of going to the hospital repeatedly. However, she ignored his advice and left home. She left no suicide note and Sujatha’s mother Parvathamma has made no allegations against Anjanamurthy. A case of unnatural death was filed, and further investigations are on.