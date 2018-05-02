Home Cities Bengaluru

Air chief lauds services of Command Hospital

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff on Tuesday visited the Command Hospital Air Force in Bengaluru on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the hospital.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff on Tuesday visited the Command Hospital Air Force in Bengaluru on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the hospital. Addressing the personnel of the hospital at the closing of the ceremony, Dhanoa praised the efforts put in by the hospital in providing medicare facilities to service personnel, their families and veterans.

A coffee table book, ‘Swarnim’ was released by the chief on the occasion. Kamalpreet Dhanoa, President Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA) inaugurated the newly revamped ‘Centre of Excellence for Differently Abled Children’. She also visited the Hospital ‘Creche’ and appreciated the efforts made in setting up the centre.

“The First Lady of the Indian Air Force also addressed members of Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Sanginis) about the present scenario of the Indian Air Force and motivated them in playing a supportive role to their serving counterparts,” a statement from the Ministry of Defence said.

