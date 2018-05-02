Assaulted for not cooking mutton, woman kills husband

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kumaraswamy Layout police on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old flower vendor for killing her drunk husband who harassed her for not cooking mutton. The assailant had strangled him and cooked up a story that he died from excessive drinking. The deceased has been identified as Gopal K and the accused is Rudramma. The couple were residents of Pragathipura in K S Layout and have three daughters.

A police officer said Gopal was working as a daily wager at an under-construction site since a few years.

On April 29, Gopal had taken `2,000 from Rudramma to repair a window at their house. Instead of bringing a carpenter, he used that money to consume alcohol and came to the house under its influence. He demanded her to cook mutton for dinner, but she refused. A furious Gopal assaulted her before her mother and her daughters intervened to save her.

Later, they went to the first floor and went to sleep and Gopal brought meat from a nearby shop and cooked it himself for dinner. Late night, Rudramma came down and noticed that her husband was fast asleep . She tied his hands and legs with his lungi and strangled him with a sari. Early next morning, Rudramma informed the police that Gopal died after consuming adulterated liquor.

While shifting the body to the hospital for postmortem examination, the police noticed strangulation marks on his neck and took her into the custody. During the interrogation, she revealed the motive behind killing Gopal. She was handed over to judicial custody.