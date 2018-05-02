Everyone wants a piece of Bengaluru Central University land

Rashmi Belur By

BENGALURU:It seems like everyone is eyeing the space available at Bengaluru Central University campus which is located at the heart of the city. After Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) got space to construct its building adjacent to the Central College Cricket ground, the Karnataka state Audit and Accounts department has now sought space to construct its head office as well as the Bengaluru regional office.

Following the proposal submitted by the Finance department, the Bangalore University has agreed to provide space available next to University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE).This decision has been taken in the syndicate meeting held on March 5, 2018 and the proposal was submitted on February 5. The syndicate will provide 10,000 ft land from the 37,112.85 sq ft left, after giving it to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL). As it is mentioned in the proceedings of the meeting, the land will be given on lease for 99 years and the department has to pay `1 lakh per year as lease amount.

However, the decision taken by the Bangalore University has irked the authorities of Bengaluru Central University.The officials of Bengaluru Central University told the TNIE, “How can the parent university interfere in such matters when the university is trifurcated and both have different administrative arrangements? We are not aware about this development. Anyhow, if this is true, we will write to concerned authorities, including the principal secretaries of both higher education and Finance department,” said Prof M Ramachandra Gowda, registrar (administration) of Bengaluru Central University.

Meanwhile, the registrar highlighted how the Bengaluru Central University is suffering lack of space to expand the varsity. “As we are running short of empty space for expansion activities of the university, we have requested all elected representatives of Bengaluru Central constituencies to provide land. When this is the situation, how can the other university take a decision about the land belonging to our university?” questioned the registrar.

Taking this seriously, the authorities of Bengaluru Central University have decided to place this as an important agenda before their first syndicate meeting scheduled to be held after Assembly elections. They will write to the concerned officials saying that “Bengaluru Central University will not give an inch of land to any other departments except expansion activities of the university.”

Prof S Japhet, vice chancellor of Bengaluru Central University, said, “If the parent university does anything like this after the gazette notification on trifurcation, then it could be illegal. As I have no information about it, I will have to look into the proceedings and not leave an inch of land as we are running short of space. I will write to the government and also approach court of law, if necessary.”